Spotify has launched an Audio Enhancement feature for podcasters.

The music streaming giant - which boasts 138 million subscribers worldwide but is also home to more than 2.4million podcasts - has created the Anchor tool for creators to achieve "better sounding audio" with a "single tap."

In a blog post, Spotify said: "Podcast inspiration isn’t always convenient. Sometimes, it strikes when you least expect it, and in less-than-perfect recording environments. But starting today, you don’t have to think about the where and when—because with Audio Enhancement, all you need is your phone and the Anchor app to sound great anywhere. With a single tap. Audio Enhancement in Anchor is your most valuable audio editing tool. A single tap can automatically reduce background noise while leveling your voice and bringing it to the forefront. The result is better-sounding audio, even if it was recorded in a loud coffee shop, on the subway, or with babies crying in the background. And that means it’s easier for more people to record podcasts without waiting for a quiet, distraction-free setting—or setting up a home studio. With Audio Enhancement, the world is your studio."

The free feature is available in the Anchor mobile app on iOS and Android and promises to enable users to "still sound as if they were sitting in front of a mic" wherever they choose to record.

