Trevor Noah didn't tell his 'Daily Show' crew he was leaving before his big announcement.

The 38-year-old star is set to officially leave the programme next month after seven years at the helm, and he has admitted he had his reasons for keeping his team in the dark until the big reveal.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said: "Part of the reason I did it that way is because I didn’t want anybody to be the person who then tells somebody else, who then tells somebody else, who then tells somebody else.

“And this is where we create the thing. [The show] is where we’re together, our space, and so for me, it felt like the most natural way to tell everybody at the same time.”

As for the decision to step down itself, the South African host insisted he is of the belief that nothing should last forever.

He added: "Maybe this comes with not being raised in America, but I believe that everything should end.

“A lot of American business and American media is just like, ‘Keep it going as long as possible,’ but I think it’s healthy for things to end when they’re still in a good place.

"I want to leave before I’m burnt out, because there are many other things I’d like to do.”

The comedian has also found things more difficult since the pandemic, with his already "isolated experience" becoming even more so.

He explained: "My previous assistant was always running down hallways trying to find me because I was always in other people’s offices, chatting and laughing and coming up with ideas, and we had these big meetings and everybody was there and I loved it.

“Now, everybody in the building has masks and we’re limited in how many people can be there at a given time and where you can or can’t be, and because I’m the host, I’m in this bubble.

"They’re all like, ‘He cannot get COVID.’ And so, what was already an isolated experience was exacerbated, and all of these things just add up.”