Amazon has called their Alexa device "failure."

The tech giant launched the virtual assistant - which is capable of voice interaction, music playback, making to-do lists and streaming podcast amongst other things such as controlling home utilities - in 2013 but a former employee of the company has labelled the venture a "wasted opportunity" that lacked imagination.

The former employee told BusinessInsider: "Alexa is a colossal failure of imagination! It was a wasted opportunity.

While the company does not disclose sales figures for its device, the company is reportedly set to lose $10 billion in sales this year after suffering a 30 per cent downfall in 2021 but Amazon's senior vice president for devices and services, David Limp has insisted the tech comapmny remain committed to the success of the Alexa and its sister brand Echo.

He said in a statement: "We are as committed as ever to Echo and Alexa, and will continue to invest heavily in them."

According to Insider, Alexa has a 71.6 million users across the US, while rivals such as Apple Siri's boasts 77.6 million while Google Assistant currently leads with 81.5 million users.