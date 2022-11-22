Daniel Craig loves celebrating Thanksgiving.

The 54-year-old actor - who was born in the UK but now lives in the US - has revealed that Thanksgiving has actually become his "favourite" holiday.

During an appearance on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', Daniel was asked whether he understood Thanksgiving and he replied: "I do understand Thanksgiving. It's about giving thanks, as far as I understand."

The actor - who married movie star Rachel Weisz in 2011 - has become fond of the tradition since making the move Stateside.

Daniel - who now has American citizenship - told the talk-show host: "We do celebrate it. In fact, I have American friends as well so I've celebrated for quite a long time."

Stephen, 58, then jokingly asked: "You have American friends?"

And Daniel responded: "I do. I think it's probably my favourite holiday."

Daniel is best-known for playing the iconic British character James Bond in the money-spinning film franchise.

The actor even filmed a sketch with the late Queen Elizabeth in the run-up to the Olympics in London in 2012, and he subsequently recalled her being "very funny" throughout filming.

The actor reprised the role of Bond for the sketch and he admitted that he loved the Queen's dry sense of humour, which she displayed during the time they spent together.

Asked during a TV appearance to describe the late monarch, Daniel replied: "Very funny. Very funny."

The former 007 star also revealed that the queen - who died in September, aged 96 - joked about his perceived reluctance to smile.

Daniel shared: "[She] wants to crack a joke, and [she] cracked a joke about me.

"We were having our photographs taken and she just went, 'Oh no, he's the one that doesn't smile'. Fair enough!"