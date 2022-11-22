Elon Musk wants all Twitter employees to email him with a weekly update on their work.

The 51-year-old business magnate acquired the microblogging platform for $44bn in a deal that was completed last month and wants his some 3,700 to send him a weekly email to update them on their progress, according to an internal memo obtained by The Verge.

The outlet reported: "Every Friday all Twitter employees are required to send an email update on their work with the subject line structure: Weekly Update, name, dept, and date. Inside the email, they must include what project they are working on, “code samples” if relevant or summaries of work for non-technical work, and what they have been trying to accomplish."

The outlet went on to add that Musk signed off his email by is hoping to make Twitter the "highest performing" platform

in the world.

The email concluded: "Looking forward to making Twitter the highest performing tech software company in the world."

What's more, the Tesla founder claimed last week that his $8 per month Blue tick subscription for verified accounts would be made available again on November 29 but has now backtracked and decided that the launch will not take place until there is a "higher confidence."

He told employees in a meeting: "We might launch it next week. We might not. But we’re not going to launch until there’s high confidence in protecting against those significant impersonations."