Jason Oppenheim thinks 'Selling Sunset' viewers became "tired" of Christine Quinn's behaviour on the show.

The 34-year-old real estate broker found herself at odds with many of her co-stars after the Netflix show launched in 2019, and Jason believes that her exit actually came at the right time.

He told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "I think people were tired of watching that dynamic continue season after season. So I think, if anything, it’s provided a breath of fresh air for the office and for the show."

During season five of the show, Christine was accused of trying to bribe a client. Christine has always denied the allegation, but Jason is now keen to move on from such controversies.

He explained: "It’s not the type of drama that I enjoyed being a professional real estate broker. I wasn’t happy with the types of issues [about Quinn] being brought to my attention. I think it ran its course."

Earlier this year, Christine revealed she "terminated" her contract with the Oppenheim Group.

The star left the celebrity real estate agency amid the launch of RealOpen, her and husband Christian Dumontet's crypto real estate business.

Christine shared: "I terminated my contract when the brokerage launched. I had to make a business decision that was for me, so I had to terminate the contract so I could move it over to my brokerage."

The blonde beauty also insisted that Jason was aware of her new company.

She said: "Jason knew. I told him. Him and I had had conversations a year prior. I told him I was doing my own thing.

"I don't think anyone actually thought ... I think they thought I was bluffing; I don't think they actually thought I was working on a company, I don't know. But I told them for a year that I was working on this. Everyone knows."