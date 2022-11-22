Christina Ricci likes to "dress like a little boy."

The 42-year-old actress joked that some days she doesn't want to "look like a woman" but still sees fashion as a form of art.

She said: "I mean, I dress like a little boy. People are like, ‘Don’t you want to look like a woman?’ And I am like, ‘Not today!’It is an art form for me, I love seeing the collections."

The 'Yellowjackets' star - who was married to James Heerdegen from 2013 until 2020 and has eight-year-old son Freddie with him - went on to explain that in the early days of her career she "burnt" a lot of money on expensive clothing and accessories but these days prefers to be a "little more intelligent" with her spending after having to sell her handbags due to suffering several "financial traumas" amid her divorce battle.

She told The Times: "I burnt a lot of money on bags and shoes and jewellery when I was younger. You know, coming from no money and suddenly having money . . . So that was a mistake. I’ve learnt to be a little bit more intelligent about my investments. I don’t buy a ton of fashion. There are certain things that I have collected, certain bags. I had quite a Chanel-handbag collection for a while, but I sold a lot of things. Well, certain traumas in life go along with financial traumas, extended court situations, custody situations, fighting restraining orders. Having said that, I’m absolutely doing fine, there’s no issue. But I learnt to use these investment pieces in different ways. I also had a Chanel Fine Jewellery collection that I put to good use."