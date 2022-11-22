Faye Winter "doesn't like" fast fashion.

The 27-year-old reality star shot to fame in 2021 when she reached the final of the hit ITV2 reality dating show 'Love Island' and even though several fellow contestants from the series such as Molly-Mae Hague and Gemma Owen have signed lucrative deals with high-profile clothing brands, she doesn't agree with the ethics.

She said: "It's each to their own but I don't like fast fashion because I don't agree with it but then there are people that all they wear is PrettyLittleThing and Oh Polly, so it makes sense for them and they love that brand. You need to applaud them as much as people applaud us. It would just be nice to be able to see people cheering harder for those that are doing things that maybe aren't seen as such great achievements."

Instead, the former lettings manager - who split from 'Love Island' co-star Teddy Soares shortly after their time together on the show - has become a charity ambassador for Guide Dogs and claimed that no one saw the move as "an achievement" because she didn't sign a six-figure sum or take any payment for it at all.

She told The Mirror: "It's hard because I don't feel like there's enough light shed on people that do amazing things like speaking in Parliament and being able to bring an animal cruelty side of things and my animal care. I'm a guide dog campaign star that was the first thing I did when I came off Love Island and you know nobody wanted to see that as a great achievement because they couldn't plaster it everywhere that it was a six-figure sum, there's no money in it, I don't get paid for it."