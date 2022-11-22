Raf Simons has closed his fashion label after almost 30 years.

The 54-year-old designer launched his self-titled menswear brand in 1995 but announced via Instagram on Monday (21.11.22) that the 2023 collection is his last.

He wrote: "The Spring/Summer 2023 collection is the conclusion of an extraordinary 27-year journey and the final season of the Raf Simons fashion brand. I lack the words to share how proud I am of all that we have achieved. I am grateful for the incredible support from my team, from my collaborators, from the press and buyers, from my friends and family, and from our devoted fans and loyal followers. Thank you all, for believing in our vision and for believing in me.

Forward always,

Raf"

The influential mogul - who became the co-creative director of Prada in partnership with Miuccia Prada in April 2020 - has also held high positions at labels such as Christian Dior and Calvin Klein throughout his career but was inspired to launch his own label after being encouraged by Linda Loppa, who was serving as head of the fashion department at the Antwerp Royal Academy at the time and Raf eventually achieved international prominence with his 'Woe Onto Those Who Spit On The Fear Generation ...The Wind Will Blow It' collection in 2002.

The news comes just weeks after what became his final collection was presented at London's Printworks nightclub and was striving to find the "positive in the negative" in the English capital following the pandemic.

At the time, he explained: "I decided to come to London last year because I felt the energy was incredible. You feel London, and the country is a hurt animal, but it’s an animals that’s ready to go out. There’s something positive within the negative. I saw it again, this week, going to galleries. Somehow people mix up here, and start conversations. Coming to the city, the streets, and the community is always inspiring. So, I thought Let’s just invite everybody instead. I didn’t want a show for 300 people sitting in rows. This is a show that’s pure democracy. No hierarchy. A London explosion of youth, life, dancing, and being together."