'Ys 8: Lacrimosa of Dana' been removed from the PS Plus Extra catalogue.

The action role-playing game - which is set aboard the Lombardia ship which comes under an attack - has mysteriously disappeared from the Sony cloud system in an "unplanned move."

Software developer NIS America told PushSquare: "'Ys 8: Lacrimosa of DANA' not appearing PS Plus Extra was not planned and we are currently looking into the details. We would not remove any titles from any platform without prior communication through our channels."

Last month, Sony had quietly removed the expiry dates previously seen alongside games due to be removed from the platform, including ' GTA: Vice City Definitive Edition', which was originally slated to be exiting PS Plus in March 2023 before the date disappeared.

At the time, Japaense PS Blog tweeted: "Now you're not even displaying the dates?

'Rez Infinite' is on the leaving soon list. But when is it leaving? No one knows? Will it be today? Tomorrow? Next week?

'GTA Vice City' leaves in February. But barely anyone knows this. You have to read the PS Japan Blog to know!"