Kelsey Grammer has promised that some familiar faces will return for the 'Frasier' reboot.

The 67-year-old actor played Frasier Crane in the hit sitcom - which ran for 11 seasons, between 1993 and 2004 - and Kelsey has now teased some details of the long-awaited reboot.

He told E! News: "There's surely going to be some return visits from a lot of the peripheral characters in Frasier's life. Some of them will show up. Some are not coming as regulars, but may make an appearance later on."

'Fraiser' was created as a spin-off of the sitcom 'Cheers', and the hit TV show starred the likes of David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves and John Mahoney, who died in February 2018, aged 77.

The reboot was officially picked up by Paramount in October, after Kelsey revealed earlier in the year that he was in "the final stages" of developing the series.

He said at the time: "There’s been some conversation about maybe [shooting in] October, maybe a little later. I don’t know. There are a couple other things coming up. We’ve developed a couple other projects that look like they’re going to shoot first.

"But we’re in the final stages of the final script for the first episode of ‘Frasier', the reboot. And it looks pretty good. I’ve had a couple of runs through it, and I cried, so you know, I’m happy."

Kelsey also joked about his own importance to the project.

The actor - who starred in 'Cheers' between 1984 and 1993 - said: "The key ingredient for the ‘Frasier’ reboot is actually Frasier honestly. It was always called [Frasier], so it’s me, the key is me."

Prior to that, Kelsey revealed he was keen to reunite the old cast and described the reboot as a "third act".

He said: "We have a story to tell - that can actually be told with or without them, honestly - but I want them back because that’s what I always dreamed of. I thought we should explore all their lives in their third act, and so that is my hope."