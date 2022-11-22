Sinbad is still learning to walk two years after suffering a stroke.

The 66-year-old comedian's family have given an update on his long recovery after a blood clot travelled from his heart to his brain in 2020.

In a post on Instagram, his relatives shared a picture of him using a walker and wrote: "Sinbad appreciates all the love and support you have shown him over the last two years.

"Many of you have asked for updates and if there is anything Sinbad needs or what you can do to help.

"As a result, the family has created a site where you can keep up to date with his progress and also provide an avenue for those who wish to give."

In a lengthy post on his website, his family detail his health battles since suffering an ischemic stroke.

They said: "After surgery, Sinbad was talking and moving with some weakness, but the prognosis was very promising. The next day, however, another blood clot formed, half the size of the first...

"He underwent the same surgery again successfully but it took a little more from him than the first surgery...

"He was transferred to Cedar Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles where the doctors indicated that his brain had begun to swell."

He underwent a "craniotomy to relieve the pressure and reduce the swelling", but his surgeon found a bleed during the procedure, and he was put into a medically induced coma, as well as placed on a ventilator.

It took several weeks until the 'Jungle All The Way' star - who has kids with his wife Meredith Adkins - could speak or open his eyes, and months until he was slowly taken off the ventilator before starting therapy.

His odds of surviving were around 30 percent, and he has since overcome that as his tough road to recovery continues.

His family added: "Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations,' the statement continued.

"While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon,' it was also shared.

"Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing."