Fortnite has launched a new clothing line titled 'Let Them Know.'

The battle royale game has created a new range of completely customisable costumes in time for Qatar World Cup, which is controversially taking place in the Middle East country where homosexuality is illegal and has seen controversy over footballers choosing whether or not to wear rainbow armbands in support of the LGBT community.

In a blog post, developers Epic Games said: "Global football fans. Let them know! Specifically, let the squad know what you’re all about. The upcoming Let Them Know Set includes ten Outfits based on the beautiful game, all of which you can personalize with multiple patterns and colors. Personalize your Outfit to a look that’s uniquely you — tons of different looks are possible per Outfit! See all of the Let Them Know Outfits below. Remember: the Outfits are highly versatile, so how they look below is just one of many ways they can look!

The football-themed Quests will be running from November 22 at 10 AM ET to December 3 but no reference to the World Cup itself nor any designs related to it have surfaced with the update.