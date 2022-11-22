Carey Mulligan hopes 'She Said' will continue the momentum of the #MeToo movement.

The 37-year-old actress stars in the new drama movie - which explores the downfall of Harvey Weinstein - and Carey hopes that the Maria Schrader-directed film will help to shine a light on the issue.

She said: "From my layman's perspective, the most important impact, thus far, of the #MeToo movement being propelled by the story is the channels of communication that have been opened up for people to talk about things. For men and women to talk about experiences like this and I think it wasn't possible in the same way five years ago.

"And I think that can only be a positive step in continuing this conversation. I don't know if films can change the world. But I do think art plays a part, and telling a story in a different way that perhaps is accessible to people is a part of it."

Carey - who stars in the film as New York Times journalist Megan Twohey - felt a weight of responsibility while making the moving.

The actress also praised her on-screen character, as well as fellow journalist Jodi Kantor, for helping to change attitudes in the wider world.

She told the BBC: "[I felt] a huge amount of responsibility towards the subjects of the film and towards everyone who contributed to the original story.

"The fact that it was these two women, with a collection of incredibly courageous survivors and witnesses, that ran this story that really changed the world. I think that deserved a place in history.

"I loved the idea of being able to cement that in people's minds that it was Megan and Jodi and incredible survivors and witnesses who made this possible."