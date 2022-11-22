Max George and Maisie Smith don't worry about their age gap

Max George never thinks about the 13-year age gap between himself and Maisie Smith.

The 34-year-old singer and Maisie, 21, went official with their romance in August, and the actress insists she's "never" noticed the age difference.

Maisie said: "People ask me, 'Do you notice it?' and I never have. We're so like-minded. I've got friends in their 30s and 40s. You connect with who you connect with."

Max doesn't give any thought to the age gap, either.

He told HELLO! magazine: "It never enters my mind. Maisie has already done so many things that I'm in awe of - I look up to her."

On the other hand, Maisie thinks she's living "every girl's dream" by dating Max.

The actress also hailed her boyfriend's romantic side.

Maisie shared: "When I get off a train, Max will be standing on the platform with a bouquet of flowers and I feel like I'm in a movie. It's every girl's dream and I've found it in Max."

Maisie is, in fact, happier than she's ever been, despite the talk about the age gap.

She explained: "Only the opinions of people close to me are important.

"My parents couldn't be happier - they know Max absolutely adores me and that's the most important thing to them."

Max and Maisie initially started out as friends. But their relationship took a turn when they went on a group holiday to Portugal this summer.

The pop star explained: "Towards the end of the holiday, I could feel I was looking at her differently. I thought, 'What's happening here?' I was pretty nervous to see if it was reciprocated."

Maisie added: "I don't know the moment things changed, they just did."

Max still has vivid memories of their first-ever kiss, describing it as a "mental" moment.

He said: "The moment I first kissed Mais, that was mental."

