Khloe Kardashian discovered her love of napping amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 38-year-old star has revealed that she loves to nap and that she regards herself as a "bed girl".

Khloe - who has True, four, with Tristan Thompson - shared: "I love a nap. I think I discovered during COVID that I love a nap. I think I just like to lay horizontally. I don’t even need to sleep. I just like to chill a little bit.

"I’m a bed girl. Just like to lie and watch TV."

Khloe made the confession during a joint interview with her sister Kourtney, 43.

Khloe also discussed what she likes to watch on TV before she sleeps.

She told Interview magazine: "I like things that are more nostalgic or things that I already know.

"So it’s sort of mindless or else I feel like I get too invested in the TV show.

"I like 'Friends' or 'Seinfeld' or 'Sex in the City'. I love watching kids baking shows. So I watch a lot of 'Kids Baking Championship' or 'Top Chef Junior' because it’s just easy and happy."

Meanwhile, Khloe recently revealed that she rejected numerous Met Gala invites before making her debut in 2022.

The TV star attended the annual fundraising gala in New York City earlier this year, even though she's "not big on red carpets".

Khloe explained: "I have been invited in the past. I just opted not to go. I’m not big on red carpets. I think I’ve made that very clear."

Khloe was ultimately convinced to attend the latest edition of the Met Gala by her sister Kim.

During an episode of 'The Kardashians', Khloe shared: "Good old Kimberly has a way with words. And I am also sort of a pushover with some things, and I guess I allowed her to push me over."