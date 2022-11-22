Meghan, Duchess of Sussex fears women are “vilified” and slut-shamed for exploring their sexuality.

The mum-of-two also revealed on the latest episode of her ‘Archetypes’ podcast, released on Tuesday (22.11.22) on Spotify, she thinks men are often praised for the same thing and can be “heralded” for being a “player”.

She said: “I don’t understand what it is about the stigma surrounding women and their sexuality and the exploration of their sexuality that is so much more vilified than for a man.

“As you’re getting older, you’re exploring and starting to understand your sensuality, your feminine divine. Your sexuality, oftentimes, it can be very much used against you.

“A man, if he is a player, out having fun or whatever he’s doing, it’s often celebrated. Even heralded.

“But for a woman, I don’t care if she’s perhaps the most successful woman in finance in her mid-50s, I promise you, someone will still go, ‘But she was such a slut in college.’”

The 41-year-old, who shares son Archie, three, and 17-month-old daughter Lilibet with her husband the Duke of Sussex, 38, added the idea of a woman’s sexual journey will “stick with her” like glue.

She previously used her podcast to tell how she felt she was reduced to a “bimbo” during her time as a ‘briefcase girl’ on the ‘Deal or No Deal’ gameshow.

The duchess added in the episode aired in October: “I ended up quitting the show. I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage.

“I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance, and that’s how it felt for me at the time being reduced to this specific archetype: the word ‘bimbo’.

“I was grateful for the job, but not about how it made me feel, which was not smart. By the way, I was surrounded by smart women… but that wasn’t the focus.”

Critics of her remarks included ‘The View’ panellist Whoopi Goldberg, 67, who said the duchess should not judge anyone trying to break into showbusiness, adding: “When you’re a performer, you take the gig. Sometimes, you’re in a Bozo suit, sometimes you got a big nose, and this is just the way it is.”