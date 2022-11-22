Tom Hanks’ son Chet was woken up by two bouncer-style men to be taken to a wilderness programme for troubled teens.

The now-32-year-old said the incident happened when he was in high school in 2008 and said his parents’ Tom and actress Rita Wilson’s earliest solution to his addiction problems was to send him to Utah.

He said on the ‘Ivan Paychecks’ podcast about the men who came to take him away from home: “Bald heads, like military guys looking like bouncers, you know? And I’m like, ‘What the f***? What the f*** is going on?’ They’re like, ‘You’re coming with us.’ We could do this the easy way or the hard way.’”

Chet added he was driven nine hours in the back of a car to southern Utah, where he lived “without a roof” over his head and did manual labour.

He said: “They just hiked us in circles with an 80-pound pack. There’s a lot going through your mind.

“You’re under observation… they’re psychoanalysing you and picking you apart.

“I was there longer than anybody else that I had seen come or go in the whole program, except for one kid who was there for six months.

“When you have absolutely nothing to occupy your mind but dead silence, a week feels like a month.”

He also said he felt his Oscar-winning dad Tom and his wife Rita were being “manipulated” while he was at the camp about its worth as it was earning money daily from his stay.

Chet accused the facility of using his multi-millionaire parents as “whales” as they knew they had the money to keep him there for a “long f****** time.”

Chet, now a fitness influencer, marked one year sober on September 13 by sharing a screenshot of his 12-steps progress.

He said online: “All In. The decision was final. Never going back to that s***. Ever. This is just the beginning.”