Armie Hammer’s dad has died from cancer aged 67.

Michael Armand Hammer passed away on Sunday, but it was not revealed until Tuesday. (22.11.22)

A representative for the family told People in a statement: “Michael Hammer has passed away after a long, hard fight with cancer and is now at peace.”

Michael was best known for his ties to Occidental Petroleum, a company started by his late grandfather, the industrialist Armand Hammer.

Along with actor Armie, 36, he had another son, Viktor, 34, with his ex-wife, Dru Ann Mobley, to whom he was married for 27 years from 1985 to 2012.

According to Michael’s sister Casey Hammer, the businessman was left with most of their grandfather’s fortune of almost £40 million.

She recently claimed in a Discovery+ docuseries titled ‘House of Hammer’ the family had a dark history.

The allegations include her and Michael’s father shot guns at her and allegedly beat their mother, Glenna Hammer before their divorce.

She also said she “wasn’t shocked” by the rape allegations against Armie.

Casey, 62, suggested the 36-year-old was doomed to become a “monster” as abuse was a “way of life” in his family.

She told The Daily Beast during an interview, in which she also alleged she was abused by her male relatives for years during childhood: “I wasn’t shocked when the allegations came forward. Based on my experiences in my family, I suffered from abuse. It was just a way of life.

“You don’t wake up one day and become a monster – it’s learned behaviour. Once (the allegations) started unfolding, I was like, ‘Here we go, another Hammer man and something that’s being said about them.’”

Casey became estranged from the Hammer family after she was mostly ignored in her grandfather's multi-million-dollar will in 1990, reported to be worth about $800 million.

She added: “I know my grandfather had a dark side, but I saw my father’s dark side first-hand.

“And I’ve seen my brother’s dark side... now it’s Armie Hammer.

“Every generation in my family has been involved in dark misdeeds, and it just gets worse and worse and worse.”

Allegations about Armie’s apparent violent side started to emerge in January 2021.

The actor’s private life and career were thrown into turmoil after a number of women claimed he subjected them to sexual abuse while indulging in his alleged violent sexual kinks – which reportedly included rape and cannibalism fantasies.