Amber Heard insists her insurer has to cover the $8.3 million she owes Johnny Depp after being found liable in their libel trial.

The ‘Aquaman’ actress, 36, is countersuing New York Marine and General Insurance Co after it said it does not have to pay any money as a result of the case.

She had taken a $1 million liability policy to protect her from defamation claims, but the insurer argued because the jury found she committed willful misconduct in her claims about ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor Johnny, 59, they do not have to fulfill the policy under California law.

Court documents obtained by TMZ, revealed on Tuesday (22.11.22), show Amber is now arguing she struck an “unconditional deal” and promised to pay her defense costs and judgments against her up to a million dollars, no matter what.

It follows Johnny’s appeal filing over the court’s verdict he must pay $2 million to Amber following their trial.

Johnny was awarded $10 to $15 million (£8.6 to £13.4 million) in compensatory damages and $5 million (£4.5 million) in punitive damages after their case.

But the judge later capped the damages at $350,000 (£313,000) leaving Johnny with a total of $8.35 million (£7.5 million.)

Amber won one of her three countersuit claims related to statements made by Johnny’s lawyer suggesting the actress and her friends had trashed their apartment before calling the police.

She was awarded $2 million (£1.8 million) in compensatory damages out of the $100 million (£90 million) she had sought from her ex-husband.