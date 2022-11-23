Keke Palmer got sex advice from Whoopi Goldberg.

The 29-year-old actress rarely got her own pleasure from being intimate with a partner until a chance remark from the 57-year-old broadcaster when she appeared on her show 'The View' made her approach love making in a new way.

Speaking on her 'Baby, This Is Keke Palmer' podcast, she said: “My identity with sex – it was always based upon, ‘Oh, I just gotta do this service.’ And my enjoyment, any enjoyment that I had at that era, in that point, in that time, came from, ‘I’m glad they’re happy.'

“Then it became… then that was like, depressing and not enough because well I realised, like, ‘Well, wait a damn minute… this isn’t,’ you know what I’m saying? So, it’s been a, it was a journey of trying to figure out what works for me.

“And I remember, I’ll never forget, I was on 'The View' one time, and they were having a conversation about sex, a really great conversation, and Whoopi Goldberg said, ‘please just – start with pleasing yourself.’ And I was like, ‘That rings true.’ "

Over the years, the 'Nope' star has learned a "calm" and "more emotional" connection during sex works for her better than "porn simulation".

She said: "There was one time in my life where I thought porn simulation sex — because that's what it sounds like to me, porn: simulated-esque sex — was something that could be interesting or fun.

"But I never actually had a happy ending from it, if I'm being, you know, lightly frank.

"I've only ever had an actual happy ending from a more demure, a calmer, a more emotional approach."

Keke previously insisted she doesn't need to define her sexuality with anyone following the release of her raunchy music video 'I Don't Belong to You', in which she ends up close to a woman.

She said in 2016: "The video was to represent the young woman today — it's not the traditional woman anymore — and not the specifics of 'Am I gay? Am I straight? Am I bi?'

"I'm making the rules for myself, and I don't have to be stuck down to one label.

"I don't feel the need to define nothin' to nobody, because I'm always changing. Why say that I'm this or that when I might not be tomorrow? I'm gonna follow my own feelings and my own heart."