Ice Cube lost out on a $9 million acting role because he refused to have a coronavirus vaccination.

The 53-year-old rapper - whose real name is O'Shea Jackson Sr. - has told how he wasn't able to take on a seven-figure film part because he didn't want to have a COVID-19 jab, and admits he is unsure how Hollywood "feels" about him now.

He said: "I turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get the m************ jab. I turned down $9 million. I didn’t want get the jab. F*** that jab. F*** ya’ll for trying to make me get it. I don’t know how Hollywood feels about me right now."

But the star later insisted he "didn’t turn down" the movie.

He added: "Those m************ didn’t give it to me because I wouldn’t get the shot. I didn’t turn it down. They just wouldn’t give it to me. The COVID shot, the jab ... I didn’t need it. I didn’t catch that s*** at all. Nothing. F*** them. I didn’t need that s***."

But Cube insists he has "lots" up his sleeve in terms of work projects.

He told the 'Million Dollaz Worth of Game' podcast: "I’m working on it. I’m hustling. Got a lot of things up my sleeve."

Cube's comments come after it was reported in October 2021 that he had been dropped from Sony Pictures comedy film 'Oh Hell No', after he declined the vaccine.

Producers on the movie had requested that the cast be vaccinated.

In June 2021, it was reported Cube and Jack Black were to star in the motion picture.

Cube’s previous film credits include ‘Ride Along’ and its sequel as well as ‘Friday’, ‘Are We There Yet?’ and ‘XXX: Return of Xander Cage’.