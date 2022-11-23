Justin Bieber called his wife Hailey Bieber his “favourite human” on her 26th birthday.

The ‘Holy’ hitmaker wished his beloved a “happy birfday” on social media as he enthused about how “obsessed” he was with the Guess model - who is the daughter of Stephen Baldwin and his wife Kennya - to mark her special day on Tuesday (22.11.22) in the caption of a photo of on a recent trip to Japan.

The 28-year-old superstar wrote on Instagram: "HAPPY BIRFDAY (in Japan) TO MY FAVORITE HUMAN BEING XOXO YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC [crying face emoji] OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU. LOVE YOU BUM BUM.(sic)"

Justin also posted an insight into Hailey’s birthday party - which boasted a guest list including Justine Skye, Kendall Jenner and other A-listers - on Instagram.

Justine shared her own tribute to her “best friend” on her big day, writing in an Instagram Story: "Happy birthday to my best friend.”

And on another photo from their Japan trip, she added: "Can't wait to create more core memories with you for years and years to come. Love you so much birthday girl."

Kendall offered her own tribute to her pal, wishing Hailey “happy birthday buddy.”

Kim Kardashian praised the Vogue cover girl to celebrate her birthday, captioning a picture of her and her half-sister Kendall with Hailey at a party: “@haileybieber Happy birthday pretty girl. You bring so much light into this life. I pray u have the the best bday.”

Hailey thanked everyone for their love on her birthday as she shared a sexy selfie clad in pink tshirt and knickers from the latest shoot from her Rhode Skin range.

She wrote: “Thank you for the birthday wishes and love… hope you love this yummy flavour,” in reference to her limited edition birthday ‘vanilla cake’ line.