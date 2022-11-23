Dame Helen Mirren still loves Liam Neeson "deeply".

The 77-year-old actress was in a relationship with the 'Taken' actor for four years in the 1980s after meeting on the set of 'Excalibur' and though the '1932' star - who has been married to director Taylor Hackford since 1997 - doesn't think she and Liam were "meant to be together", she still thinks he is "amazing".

Discussing her love of making clothes, she told AARP - The Magazine: "I did make [a shirt] for Liam, oddly enough.

"We loved each other. We were not meant to be together in that way, but we loved each other very, very much. I love him deeply to this day. He’s such an amazing guy."

Helen also reflected on how she thinks she has "changed totally" over the years.

She added: "I mean, I am a completely different person compared to the person I was at 22 or 23. Even your skin changes. Your body changes. How you think changes."

In 2018, Liam and Helen had their first onscreen reunion since they were together when they both appeared on 'The Graham Norton Show', and they used their appearance to reflect on their past romance.

The 'Red' actress said: "We didn’t date, we lived together for four years – we were a serious item for a while. Lucky me!"

Her former partner recalled: "I remember being on the set and standing with Ciarán Hinds as Helen walked towards us dressed in her full Morgana Le Fey costume and we both went, 'Oh f**K' and I was smitten.

"I think Ciarán was too but I was very smitten!"

Amazed, Helen said: "I never knew that. You've never told me that before - it's amazing."

The 70-year-old actor - whose wife Natasha Richardson died in a skiing accident in 2009 - joked he knew his former co-star was interested in him after she started mocking him on set.

He said: "I had read somewhere that if she fancied a guy she would imitate his walk behind his back and I turned around one day and she was doing that to me."