Twitter is to resume hiring after sacking more than 4,000 employees.

The platform's new owner Elon Musk told staff on Monday (21.11.22) that the company has finished laying off workers and is now recruiting for roles in its engineering and sales departments.

The Verge has reported that Musk is encouraging employees to make referrals but has not specified the types of roles he wants filled. There are currently no open positions listed on Twitter's website.

The world's richest man said: "In terms of critical hires, I would say people who are great at writing software are the highest priority."

Musk has also suggested that he could relocate Twitter's headquarters from San Francisco to Texas but denied that his purchase of the site was part of a "right-wing takeover".

He said: "If we want to move the headquarters to Texas I think it would play into the idea that Twitter has gone from being left-wing to right-wing, which is not the case. This is not a right-wing takeover of Twitter. It is a moderate-wing takeover of Twitter."

Musk added: "To be the digital town square, we must represent people with a wide array of views even if we disagree with those views."

It has been a tumultuous few weeks for Twitter since Musk completed his $44 billion takeover and the tycoon recently locked the doors to the company's office after around 1,000 staff members quit in response to Musk's demands for an "extremely hardcore" work ethic.