Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, still gets called "Flower" by her mother.

The 41-year-old former actress admitted her mom Doria Ragland has used the affectionate nickname since she was a child and she's "fine" with still being referred to by the moniker.

Speaking on her 'Archetypes' podcast, she told her guests Michaela Jae Rodriguez: "My mom still calls me Flower. I’ll be a 41-year-old Flower. That’s fine."

The episode began with Meghan - who has children Archie, three, and Lili, 17 months, with husband Prince Harry - visiting Immaculate Heart all-girls Catholic school in Los Angeles, where she was a pupil from the age of 12 until 17, a time she described as the "really formative years" of her life.

She added: "They certainly were for me. And let me just say, being back there, the energy, it was... it was palpable./

"I was happy to be back there and it was also really fun, especially when I made a surprise visit and I popped in to some of the young ladies in volleyball practice."

Elsewhere on the podcast, the former 'Suits' actress spoke about one of her favourite pieces of art she has in her home, which her "dear friend" Genevieve gave her a few years ago.

She said of the piece, which is in her sitting room: "It's not fancy. It’s kind of this rectangle shape, almost plaque-like. And it just says a few words very simply across it – ‘Human kind be both.'

“When I walk past it, it just always makes me smile, of course because I love her and our friendship and it reminds me of her.

“We’ve been super close since we were about 17.

"But also because it’s true. Human kind be both.”