Wendy Williams doesn't want to get married again.

The 58-year-old star divorced Kevin Hunter in 2019 after 21 years of marriage and explained that while she doesn't want to tie the knot again, she "cannot wait" to fall in love.

She said: "I never deny it, and the first thing I think when I see men is 'are they wearing the finger?' cause if they're wearing the finger, then that's an immediate hello, but I would love... I can't wait to fall in love, and I don't want to get married."

The former 'Wendy Williams Show' host - who has 22-year-old son Kevin Jr with her ex-husband - went on to muse that she wants any future partner to be at least a decade younger but already have children so they can organise travel plans together on a whim.

Speaking at a WBLS Circle of Sisters in New York City for the first time since leaving rehab in October, she added: " I want him to have already had kids. I want him to be someplace between, someplace around my age, you know, maybe 10 years younger than me, and maybe 15 years older than me, you know what I mean?

"And then we'll be able to do things together, like if we want to all of a sudden want to fly from New York City, if we want to fly to France, to be there for two days, to have food or whatever, I want to be able, you know, I could be qualified with a man that, 'Come on, baby. Let's do it. Do we fly private or do we fly public?"