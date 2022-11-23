Chet Hanks was sent to a "wilderness program" by his parents.

The 32-year-old musician - who is the son of actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson - was stunned when he was picked up by "military guys", who drove him nine hours away from home to Utah to take part in a scheme for "troubled teens" after his substance abuse issues began causing his family concern in 2008.

He said: "Bald heads, like military guys looking like bouncers, you know? And I’m like, "What the f***? What the f*** is going on?" They’re like, 'You’re coming with us - we could do this the easy way or the hard way.

"They just hiked us in circles with an 80-pound pack. There’s a lot going through your mind. You’re under observation. … They’re psychoanalyzing you and picking you apart."

The 'White Boy Summer' hitmaker added that he was there longer than any of his other campmates, noting that a "week felt like a month" and had "nothing" to occupy his mind.

Speaking on the 'Ivan Paychecks' podcast, he added: "When you have absolutely nothing to occupy your mind … but dead silence, a week feels like a month."

Chet felt his famous parents were being “manipulated the whole time” because the camp charged by the day so used Tom and Rita as "whales" because they had the “resources to keep” him there for a “long f****** time.”

He said: "I was there longer than anybody else that I had seen come or go in the whole program, except for one kid who was there for six months."

Chet's revelation comes just two months after the former 'Empire' actor took so social media to mark one year of sobriety and vowed that he would never touch alcohol again.

He wrote: "All In. The decision was final. Never going back to that s***. Ever. This is just the beginning."