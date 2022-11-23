Mel C "wouldn't be comfortable" performing at the World Cup.

The Spice Girls singer insisted it wouldn't be right to take to the stage in Qatar because of the country's controversial human rights record in relation to its treatment of women, the LGBTQ+ community, and migrant workers.

She told the Daily Mail newspaper's Eden Confidential column: "Personally, I'm an ally to the LGBTQ+ community and it's not something I would feel comfortable in doing.

"People want to go over there and help to make a change. Each to their own, but it would be a no from me if the offer came."

Mel's comments come amid a backlash surrounding David Beckham, who is married to her former bandmate Victoria Beckham, after he accepted a £10 million deal to be an ambassador for the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa recently hit out at reports she would be performing at the World Cup's opening ceremony, which took place on Sunday (20.11.22), and insisted she'd never sing in the Gulf State until they "fulfil" their human rights pledges.

She wrote on Instagram: "There is a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar.

"I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform.

"I will be cheering England on from afar and I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup."

Sir Rod Stewart admitted he had rejected a huge pay-day to perform in the country, insisting it "wasn't right" to go.

He said: "I was actually offered a lot of money, over $1 million, to play there 15 months ago. I turned it down. It’s not right to go. And the Iranians should be out too for supplying arms. Tell you what, supporters have got to watch out, haven’t they?"

But Robbie Williams - who did agree to perform at the World Cup - insisted it would be "hypocritical" of him to turn down the gig.

He said: "Of course, I don't condone any abuses of human rights anywhere.

"That being said, if we're not condoning human rights abuses anywhere, then it would be the shortest tour the world has ever known. I wouldn't even be able to perform in my own kitchen.

"Anybody leaving messages saying 'no to Qatar' are doing so on Chinese technology. It would be hypocritical of me to not go [to Qatar] because of the places that I do go to.

"I think that the hypocrisy there is that if we take that case in this place, we need to apply that unilaterally to the world... Then if we apply that unilaterally to the world, nobody can go anywhere."