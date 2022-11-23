Jude Bellingham has found it "difficult to sleep" since scoring for England in their opening World Cup game.

The 19-year-old midfielder got the team's first goal in their victory against Iran on Monday (21.11.22) and he admitted the strike was one of the best moments of his career so far.

He said: "I am kind of just coming down from the high now,’ he said. ‘It is difficult to sleep. I was up all night after the game trying to reply to messages and speak to people.

"I’ve scored quite a few goals this season, in some pretty big games, but that tops anything that I have ever scored. That feeling thinking, 'Have I really just done that? This can’t be real.' "

The Borussia Dortmund player "can't stop smiling" after playing well in his World Cup debut.

He said on the 'Lion's Den': "I can’t stop smiling. I got into good areas all game attacking-wise, and defensively I thought I did well. It was just all about following the play and the ball.

"As soon as it went wide, I saw a gap and thought I could get myself in. It was quite a tough header, probably one I’ve never done before. It took about five minutes to go in but as soon as I saw it go in, I was off. The adrenaline was pumping.

"I always dreamed that I would be here (playing for England) but I never thought it would be this early. I have been given the opportunity to do things that a lot of people haven’t been in full careers which makes me so grateful."

And Jude thinks it is "crazy" how many good players Gareth Southgate has at his disposal.

He said: "It’s crazy, the depth that we’ve got. You look at the starting forwards: Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane.

"Then you swap that with Callum Wilson, Marcus Rashford, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish, that’s like Ultimate Team.

"To have quality like that coming off the bench, they could easily start in this team and would start in many other squads. They make my life a lot easier."