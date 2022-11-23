'Elden Ring' scored five wins at the Golden Joystick Awards 2022.

FromSoftware's action RPG cleared up at the prestigious ceremony, scooping The Ultimate Game of the Year, Best Visual Design, Best Multiplayer Game, Critics’ Choice Award, and Studio of the Year gongs.

Most surprising of all, 'God of War Ragnarök' failed to receive a single award, with PlayStation Game of the Year going to the indie title 'Stray'.

'Genshin Impact' won the Still Playing award, and 'Final Fantasy 14' was honoured for the Best Game Community.

Meanwhile, George R.R. Martin still hasn't played 'Elden Ring'.

The game, released in February, features worldbuilding by the 'Game of Thrones' scribe, but Martin has confessed he hasn't had a chance to play the game himself as he's tied up with penning 'Winds of Winter'.

Appearing on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', he said: “I have not played it, because people seem to want this 'Winds of Winter' book.

“I did play video games a long, long time ago, I played games like 'Railroad Tycoon', 'Master of Orion', and 'Homeworld' and I would get sucked into it.

“Weeks, months would go by and I’d be sitting there in my red flannel bathrobe just saying ‘one more game, one more game.’ I can’t, I gotta go cold turkey on this, this is gonna kill me here.”

The winners list is as follows:

Best Storytelling - Horizon Forbidden West

Still Playing Award - Genshin Impact

Best Visual Design - Elden Ring

Studio of the Year - FromSoftware

Best Game Expansion - Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

Best Early Access Launch - Slime Rancher 2

Best Indie Game - Cult of the Lamb

Best Multiplayer Game- Elden Ring

Best Audio - Metal: Hellsinger

Best Game Trailer - Goat Simulator 3 Announcement Trailer

Best Game Community - Final Fantasy 14

Best Gaming Hardware - Steam Deck

Breakthrough Award - Vampire Survivors

Critics' Choice Award - Elden Ring

Best Performer - Manon Gage (Marissa Marcel, Immortality)

Nintendo Game of the Year - Pokémon Legends Arceus

PC Game of the Year - Return to Monkey Island

PlayStation Game of the Year - Stray

Xbox Game of the Year - Grounded

Most Wanted Game - Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Ultimate Game of the Year - Elden Ring