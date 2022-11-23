Kourtney Kardashian keeps her son's hair in a drawer.

The 43-year-old reality star - who is now married to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker - is mother to Mason, 12, Penelope, 10 and seven-year-old Reign with ex-partner Scott Disick and revealed that she "didn't cut" her youngest's hair until he turned five and likes to "smell" his old braid often after deciding to keep it stored away in a secret drawer.

She said: "Well, I have many [secret drawers]. I’m not going to tell you anyways. It’s a secret. They’re called secret drawers for a reason. I will tell you one thing that’s in my secret drawer… I have Reign’s hair, because we didn’t cut his hair until he was five. So I have his long braid and I smell it often. I’ll show you when you come over later."

'The Kardashians' star was speaking alongside her younger sister Khloe, 38, who likened her nephew to fairy tale character Rapunzel before quizzing her sibling on how many pillows she likes to sleep with.

As part of the joint chat with Interview, Khloe said: " Oh my god. Okay. That’s nice. no, I’m fine with that. It’s like, oh my gosh. Rapunzel? I feel like you would love to ask me this question because you guys always make fun of me for my quantity of pillows. But how many pillows do you sleep with?"

Kourtney replied: "I use one to actually sleep, but I like two on my side. I like to snack in bed. Sometimes we like to have breakfast in bed. Like apples and peanut butter in bed."