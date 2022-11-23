Kendall Jenner didn't have an "awful breakup" with Devin Booker.

The 27-year-old model has been in an on/off relationship with NBA player Devin, 26, since 2021 and although the pair are said to have "quietly" split for a second time in October, a source close to 'The Kardashians' star has alleged that their breakup was merely a result of scheduling issues.

The insider told E! News: "Their schedules weren't lining u and eventually the relationship really took its course. There's no bad blood. It wasn't an awful breakup."

The insider went on to claim that 818 Tequila founder Kendall is in "great spirits" since calling it quits with Devin and is focussing on taking her company to the "next level" so is not interested in finding someone new.

The source added: "Kendall is in great spirits since the split. She's been really busy and is trying to take her company to the next level, and is really focused on work. She's not really open to dating right now."

However, the comments come just days after it was alleged that Kendall and Devin still plan to keep in touch with each other despite calling it quits.

A source said: "They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best."

The apparent split comes months after Kendall and Devon first split,

with Page Six reporting in June they were on “different pages” about

their relationship.

An insider told the outlet: “While they care for each other, Devin was not going to propose marriage and his priority is his career. Kendall’s career also dominates her life.”

Not long after news broke they had ended their two-year relationship, the pair were photographed together at Soho House in Malibu.

A source dismissed it as a “PR stunt,” adding: “(Kendall’s) team does not want it to look like she was dumped. Her people requested the meet up.”

They were most recently spotted on a holiday together in Hawaii in August.