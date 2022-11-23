Offset 'misses everything' about Takeoff

Offset "misses everything" about Takeoff.

The tragic rap star - who was known for creating hits such as 'Versace' and 'Bad and Boujee' alongside his cousin Offset and his uncle Quavo as as part of hip hop group Migos - was shot dead earlier this month at the age of 28 following an altercation at a club in Houston, Texas and now Offset has admitted that he wants to see him smile again.

He wrote on Instagram: "Missing everything bout you specially that smile."(sic)

Earlier this month, the 'Slippery' hitmaker - who is married to fellow rap star Cardi B and has Kulture, four, and 14-month-old Wave with her- explained that he wanted to "hug, laugh, smoke and perform" with his cousin one last time.

He said: "Dear Take, the pain you have left me with is unbearable. My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare. Every time you would see me, you didn’t give me a dap you gave me a hug. I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one last time. Perform one last time. know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled. Give me strength, give your brothers strength, give your family strength. Even though I know you will always be with us. throw me a lil sign or a beautiful dream. I love you forever, 4L and after"

