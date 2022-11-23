Cheryl Burke would "love to" be a judge on 'Dancing With the Stars'.

The 38-year-old dancer has served as a professional on the ABC Latin and ballroom competition almost every series since 2007 but is officially stepping down now season 31 is over, though she admitted she'd love to continue her association with the show.

Ashed if she would like to be a judge in future, she told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I think the whole world knows at this point that I would definitely love to. But it's not up to me.

"What is up to me is my future, and I do know that it is time for me to evolve and see what else there is.

"Because there is life after 'Dancing with the Stars', so I've heard. I don't know yet. I'll let you know."

While Cheryl admitted the "uncertainty" she now faces in her career is "really scary", she teased she has a very exciting project in the pipeline.

She said: "There's talks of me being a part of a very popular TV show, but I can't say anything. It's not finalised 100 percent, but that could be happening soon."

The dancer admitted she is very "emotional" about saying goodbye to 'DWTS'.

She said: "I am so emotional. I'm gonna miss everybody! This is it's crazy. It's like, this has been my family. This is all I know in Los Angeles."

The 'Dance Moms' coach - who was married to 'Boy Meets World' actor Matthew Lawrence but split with him in 2022 after three years of marriage - previously dismissed speculation she was leaving the show in order to start a family.

She said: "I know a lot of people are saying it's because I want kids, that is not the reason... The reason is because I want to be OK with the uncertainty of what life is about to throw at me.

"Until I close a chapter, how do I expect another one to open?"