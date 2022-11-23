Jessica Brown Findlay's pillow buddy

Published
2022/11/23 16:00 (GMT)

Jessica Brown Findlay sleeps with a "pillow human" when she's by herself.

The 'Flatshare' actress - who is married to Ziggy Heath - always sleeps on one particular side of the bed and if she's away from work, she crafts a companion to share with her so she doesn't feel "so alone".

She admitted: "The side on which I sleep is very important. I tried to switch it up and I hated it. I thought, 'This isn’t who I am.'

"I just like having all my things on one side.

"However, it’s weird. Even when I’m in bed alone, I’ve noticed I still sleep on my side.

"If it is a long-term thing, I will often create a pillow human and then I don’t feel so alone."

In 'The Flatshare', Jessica plays writer Tiffany, who shares a room with Leon (Anthony Welsh), but the pair work opposite shifts so have no reason for their paths to cross other than via the post-it notes they swap.

And the 33-year-old star thinks it is an arrangement that could work for her, so long as she could make the room feel like her own space.

She said: "I think I would be fine. I would worry for the flatmate. It needs to feel like my space.

"When I’m staying in places, all my drawing equipment comes with me.

"I’m a great cook so I think we would get on because I always cook more than I need, so there would always be a Tupperware full of something."

Jessica found working on the show very "exposing" because she could see so many similarities between herself and her character.

She admitted: "One of my initial notes was, 'Terrifyingly like me.'

"The more I did this series, the more I realised that Tiffany and I are very close.

"Sometimes, there are so many layers to a character that require you to add or takeaway whereas for this, it felt very exposing to connect with a character who felt very close to me.

"It required me to be very trusting with the directors so that I could exist in that space and be exposing in that way."

The Flatshare drops as a box set on Paramount+ with all six episodes available to stream on 1 December. Find out more at paramountplus.com.

© BANG Media International

jessicabrownfindlay

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Le menu du banquet de la première visite d'État du roi Charles est dévoilé
Kendall Jenner didn't have an 'awful breakup' with Devin Booker
Offset 'misses everything' about Takeoff
Cheryl Burke would love DWTS judging role

Recommended