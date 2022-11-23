Cheryl Burke has likened her 'Dancing with the Stars' exit to getting divorced.

The 38-year-old dancer walked away from the TV show at the end of season 31, and Cheryl has now compared her exit to her recent divorce from actor Matthew Lawrence.

Cheryl told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "I am overwhelmed. I’ve been trying to hold back the tears, I would say, because I wanted to really perform the best I could. Now with all of that behind me, it’s bittersweet … but I have to just trust my intuition.

"[It’s been] so hard. This is like another type of divorce, but an amicable one.

"I do know though that I love to evolve as a human being. I think for me, I’ve done 26 seasons as a professional dancer and I know I’m more than capable to do other things as well."

Despite this, Cheryl has suggested that she'd be open to return to the show one day.

Len Goodman also walked away from the programme on the same night as Cheryl, and she's already been tipped to replace him on the judging panel.

Responding to the speculation, Cheryl explained: "I never thought in a million years I would retire the same season as Len Goodman. Honestly, I would love to evolve within the [’DWTS’] family, but if that doesn’t happen? All good. I had to do this for me."

Meanwhile, Cheryl has also heaped praise on TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and her professional partner Mark Ballas after they won the Mirrorball Trophy.

The brunette beauty explained: "It’s deserved! I called it from the beginning. I mean, Mark is such a creative genius. I am so proud of him. It’s not easy taking a break and coming back.

"I just love that Mark came back with a vengeance, and with someone who’s so sweet like Charli. Very well deserved. I’m so happy for both of them."