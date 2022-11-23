Jenna Ortega thinks Christina Ricci is a "legend".

The 20-year-old actress plays the titular role of Wednesday Addams in Tim Burton's new supernatural series, and Jenna feels honoured to be following in the footsteps of Christina, who played the character in 'The Addams Family' and its sequel, 'Addams Family Values', in the 90s.

She shared: "Christina Ricci is a legend.

"The character wouldn’t have been as big if it hadn’t been for her performance. I know that I can’t knock anyone off and I have to do it differently, but the script was also very reminiscent of her, so how can I take this and shift it in my manner?"

Jenna has also been surprised the level of interest in 'Wednesday'.

The actress told The Face: "I didn’t realise it at the time, and maybe that’s me being naive and lame because Tim Burton is attached to it, but I didn’t realise that so many people were going to care about the project.

"I feel like the nerves are coming back even more because I don’t know if I did a good job. I am in almost every scene. I feel like I’m still learning things about her every day - I lay up all night staring at the ceiling like, I could have done this, why didn’t I do that? It’s kind of a nightmare."

Meanwhile, Christina recently claimed that "every generation" should have their own version of Wednesday.

The 42-year-old actress - who plays a new character in the Netflix show - said: "I love the spirit in which they were making the show. It really does retain a lot of the spirit of Wednesday - that dignity, that incredibly self-assured young girl who knows who she is and won't change or pander for other people.

"I think it's really great. Every generation should have their own Wednesday."