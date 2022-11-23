Blair Underwood is engaged.

The 58-year-old actor has revealed via social media that he's engaged to Josie Hart, his longtime friend-turned-lover.

Alongside a photo of them together, Blair wrote on Instagram: "My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancee Josie Hart. The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl! None of us ever know where God will guide our paths. (sic)"

Blair and Josie have been friends for 41 years and they're now planning to walk down the aisle.

The actor said: "She's had my back since before I even became an actor. When a 41 year friendship slaps you in the back of the head and blossoms into romance, you stand up, pay attention and step forward in gratitude. Gently forward. It begins! #trinilife (sic)"

Blair - who starred in TV shows 'L.A. Law' and 'Quantico' - was previously married to Desiree DaCosta.

But the couple - who have Paris, 25, Brielle, 23, and Blake, 21, together - announced their split via a joint statement in May 2021.

They said at the time: "After a tremendous amount of thought, prayer and work on ourselves individually and collectively, we have come to the conclusion to end our marriage that began 27 years ago. It has truly been a beautiful journey.

"Our proudest achievements are our three incredible children. Three souls to which God entrusted us. We continue to be awed and humbled by the blessings of parenting. We have always put their best interests first and will continue to do so. We will continue to be the best of friends and co-parents and have the utmost respect for one another as we embark upon this new chapter of our lives, separately."