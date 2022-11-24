Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov are expecting their first baby.

The 30-year-old dancer - who joined 'Dancing with the Stars' in 2019 - has confirmed that she's due to give birth in May, and Daniella can't wait to welcome her first child.

Daniella - who married Pasha in 2014 - told PEOPLE: "We've wanted a family ever since we've gotten married and we've been married for eight and a half years, so we are more than ready to have a baby.

"We wanted to start planning this year and it just so happened that the timing was absolutely perfect. I actually found out I was pregnant on ['DWTS' season 31's] premiere day."

Daniella confirmed that her dance partner, Joseph Baena, didn't actually know about her pregnancy during the recent season of 'Dancing with the Stars'.

The TV star was also encouraged to keep dancing by her doctor.

She said: "My body is just so used to dancing and being active that if I kind of go the other way, it's too much of an extreme for my body.

"My doctor was like, 'The fact that you keep dancing is actually healthy for the baby.' That was refreshing to hear."

Daniella is also looking forward to the challenge of parenting.

She shared: "I feel like it'll come second nature to us. I cannot wait to watch Pasha become a dad because he is unreal with kids.

"There's no anxiety, there's no stress. I feel a sense of calmness."

The loved-up couple plan to discover the sex of their baby over Thanksgiving.

And Pasha - who starred on NBC's 'World of Dance' - has revealed that the uncertainty has already created some confusion.

He said: "Sometimes we subconsciously talk about the baby as a 'he', sometimes a 'she', so every day it feels different. When we told our family, everybody's having different guesses."