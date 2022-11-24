Saweetie thinks there's too much "violence and disrespect" in male music.

The 29-year-old star believes that women are currently "running" rap and hip-hop music.

Discussing recent incidents of violence, Saweetie said: "I mean, LA and other cities, it just goes to show that this is the reason why women is running rap and hip-hop, because there’s just so much violence and disrespect in the male music."

Saweetie actually thinks the music scene has changed dramatically over the last five years.

The 'Best Friend' hitmaker told the 'Bootleg Kev Podcast': "You gotta think, like, remember, what was it, like 2016, 2017 ... remember when like YG, Tyga, Chris [Brown], Big Sean, TeeFlii was out? It was fun, party music.

"It wasn’t like, ‘I’ma do this to you, and this, and this,’ you know? I feel like we gotta raise the vibration with the music and get back to having a good time. [I feel like there’s definitely a lack of] empathy and love, for real."

Earlier this month, Saweetie claimed that rapping is a dangerous profession, following the recent deaths of PnB Rock and Drakeo the Ruler.

She said: "I think a lot of people aren’t sensitive to rappers, male or women.

"Not only are we being vulnerable with our stories, it does get dangerous because of some of the environments we are in. I just hope the vibration in the hip-hop community raises, because it’s sad seeing young men pass away at such an early age. They did not deserve that."

The rap star also claimed that she barely has time to "eat, rest or see family members" because of her intense schedule.

She explained: "Not all artists show behind the scenes, we literally put in so much time. Our schedules get so crazy because we’re working all night, working all morning. Barely have time to eat, rest or see family members.

"Shoutout to all of the artists that got nominated because getting recognition for hard work is honestly a priceless payment."