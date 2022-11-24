Kim Kardashian begged Kanye West to keep his Grammy Awards for the sake of their children.

The 42-year-old reality megastar was married to rapper Kanye, 45, from 2014 until 2021 and has children North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm with him and revealed that even after their split she got in touch so she could put his most recent accolades into their vault.

Speaking on Thursday's (24.11.22) episode of 'The Kardashians', she said: "Kanye tends to not care about his stuff and gives it all away. Kanye knows that I’m so protective of his stuff for the kids. even now when he was at the height of not speaking to me and being angry with me, he won a few Grammys and I still reached out, and was like, ‘I know you just won a few Grammys. I gotta add them to the vault.’ And he goes, ‘OK,’ because the kids want them and I want them all together, so I have them all together."

Following their split, the SKIMS founder went on to date former 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson, 29, for nine months and her revelations about Kanye come just days after it was alleged that she is "not bothered" that her former flame has now reportedly moved on to 'Gone Girl' actress Emily Ratajkowski and instead just wants everyone to be happy.

A source shared: "Kim is not bothered by Pete and Emily's relationship and knows that things were over between her and Pete. She just wants

everyone to live their best lives and be happy."