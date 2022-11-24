Kylie Jenner has confirmed her son is "still" called Wolf, but hinted she is planning to change his name.

The 25-year-old reality TV star welcomed her boy into the world in February, and later admitted that while she had called him Wolf she wasn't sure of the moniker.

And now, Kylie has hinted she might let fans know what his new name is in series three of 'The Kardashians'.

Speaking in the season two finale, she said: "This year has been very transformative for me.

"There's so many amazing things that I'm really excited about, [to] hang out with my babies and really dive in to my work.

"My baby's name is still Wolf, I'll let you guys know when I change it. Maybe I'll tell you guys in season three."

Kylie - who also has four-year-old daughter Stormi with Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster - admitted in September that she knew as soon as she signed her son's birth certificate that she didn't want to name him Wolf.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder admitted she "felt the pressure" to choose a name because of the legal process to register the tot's birth.

She said: "We didn’t really have a name, I just thought it was going to come to us when we saw him and it didn’t.

"24 hours before we had to sign the birth certificate, or else they just register him without a name and he doesn’t get a social security number… So I felt the pressure to choose a name, and then Khloe said, the day before we sign, 'What about Wolf?'.

"I like the WW, so we just put Wolf Webster in that moment. Right after I signed the birth certificate, I was like, 'What did I just do?' It’s a part of his story but his name has changed."

Kylie told her mother Kris Jenner that they now "know his official name" but don't plan to make it public "because God forbid we change it again".