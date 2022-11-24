Dresses worn by Lady Gaga and Lizzo are to be displayed at Kensington Palace.

The royal residence - which is the home of Prince William, his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales and their children Princes George and Louis as well as Princess Charlotte, and previously housed the late Princess Diana - is set to launch an exhibit titled 'Crown to Couture' which will feature a large number of historical memorabilia on display across the palace's State Apartments alongside pieces from the modern day world of celebrity, including clothing worn by the likes of the 'Poker Face' hitmaker and her fellow pop star Lizzo.

A statement from Historic Royal Palaces read: "From the glittering world of the Georgian court to the high glamour of the modern-day red carpet, 'Crown to Couture' is a new must-see fashion exhibition at Kensington Palace in spring 2023 that will see dazzling contemporary couture worn by celebrities including Lizzo and Lady Gaga, displayed alongside beautiful historic costume, highlighting parallels between the world of the red carpet and the Royal Court in the eighteenth century."

The exhibit will be one of the "largest ever" staged at Kensington Palace and will strive to tell the story of how "rules and politics" have played a part in modern-day fashion.

The statement added: "One of the largest exhibitions ever staged at Kensington Palace, with over two hundred stunning objects filling the palace’s spectacular historic State Apartments, this major exhibition tells the story of how the rules and politics of dress at court have influenced modern-day couture fashion."