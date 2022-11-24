Joe Jonas "felt defeated" after missing out on the chance to play Spider-Man.

The Jonas Brothers star revealed that he auditioned for the role of the web-slinging superhero in 'The Amazing Spider-Man' but was crushed to lose out to Andrew Garfield.

Quizzed on his failed auditions, Joe told the Just for Variety podcast: "I can name probably a couple. In the moment, you're destroyed or you're defeated. But you realise this person was brilliant.

"I remember years ago I was up for Spider-Man and I was so, so excited and it was the year Andrew Garfield got it. Obviously, he was the right one."

Joe added: "But I remember that was a big thing at the time, going back for callbacks and the director used to be a music video director. So I was like, 'I got an in here'. But you know what? I love the process of auditioning and putting yourself out there and having to prove yourself."

The star is married to 'Game of Thrones' actress Sophie Turner and wouldn't rule out the prospect of the pair acting together.

Joe said: "Oh, interesting. Who knows? I think it comes down to the right role or project. I think it would be fun. We like the idea of maybe building a project or projects together down the road.

"We have a lot of ideas and we bounce ideas off of each other and we have some things that we thought could be really interesting to collaborate on. Maybe just put on our producer hat and put it out there."