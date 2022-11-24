Lewis Capaldi has teamed up with ASOS.

The 26-year-old singer visited the headquarters of the fast fashion retailer where he modelled items such as a dark green cord western jacket and joked that he has "always taken risks" with his style choices as he posed in front of the camera with professionals for a photoshoot.

He said: "So I came into the office today here at ASOS. I was taken into the fashion cupboard. It's like sexy chain mail. Like, you're going to war but you want to look good. I'm someone who takes risks with their fashion choices, as has been well documented. And of course, came through, I met the models, and I kind of just had to take the models through my process. I want the clothes to jump off of the body and onto the page. I think my sort of inspiration comes from deep within my loins.

The 'Before You Go' hitmaker - who also models pieces such as a twill overshirt in black with snap buttons and a 90s oversized cord shirt in vintage washed green for the brand - further joked that he had not "learned" anything from the experience and that modelling has been his calling "for a while.”

Speaking in a video posted to ASOS' YouTube, he added: "I wouldn't say I'd learned anything, this is the path I've been on for a while some of us have got it and some of us haven’t!"

Get a behind-the-scenes look at Lewis' vision coming to life in this video at: https://youtu.be/r70q0c5iJ14