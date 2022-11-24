Kate Hudson is "not religious" about her beauty routine.

The 43-year-old actress - who is also the founder of wellness brand InBloom - explained that she has started to "enjoy" having a skincare regime as she gets older but doesn't stick to it every single day and doesn't take her makeup off every night.

She said: "I’ve always had some kind of routine, and I enjoy it more now that I’m older. [Though] I’m not religious about it which I know a lot of people would be like 'You have to take your makeup off every night' and I'm not gonna lie, I have nights where I do not do that."

The 'Almost Famous' star went on to explain that she loves a variety of products but named "sleep, hydration and supplements" as the key components to her skincare regime.

Speaking in a video for Vogue, she added: "I think because I love products so much, that keeps me playing with my skincare routine and I change it all the time. So, like, what I'm using today is not what I'll be using next week. I do like to do eye masks though before I put on before I put on makeup.

"Everyone always asks me like 'Skincare, skincare, what do you do?' Three things. Sleep, hydration, supplements. I created a supplement with InBloom called Beauty Aura and I take this every day. For me, for skin, fine line, hair and nails, this is my dream product.

Meditation is probably the most important self-care that I do. I know it sounds silly but when you have your eye mask is a really good time to do it. I can thank my mom for that because she's been doing that since the '70s!"