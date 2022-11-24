A 'Splinter Cell' audio adaptation is coming to BBC Radio 4.

The eight-part series 'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Firewall' will feature the protagonist Sam Fisher.

It follows a new generation of operatives for the National Security Agency's cover action division.

'The Archers' actor Adonis Anthony plays Fisher, and Daisy Head stars as his daughter, Sarah.

Rosalie Craig, Sacha Dhawan, Nikesh Patel, and Will Poulter complete the cast.

The latter said: "I really hope fans of the 'Splinter Cell' game enjoy this, as not only does it have all the action, tension and excitement that the game is famous for, but it also has more elements - there is a lot of comedy, the drama is expanded and horizons broadened by the characters and what they get up to.

"It is taking the best of 'Splinter Cell' and building on that to make something really well-rounded."

Meanwhile, the 'Splinter Cell' remake is set to reinvent the story for "a modern-day audience".

Ubisoft Toronto confirmed the new version was in development in December, and teased it “will draw from the rich canvas of the brand”.

And in a recent job listing, the firm was on the lookout for a scriptwriter who can make the characters "more authentic and "believable".

The ad on the Ubisoft careers page read: “Using the first Splinter Cell game as our foundation we are rewriting and updating the story for a modern-day audience.

“We want to keep the spirit and themes of the original game while exploring our characters and the world to make them more authentic and believable.

“As a Scriptwriter at Ubisoft Toronto, you will join the Narrative team and help create a cohesive and compelling narrative experience for a new audience of Splinter Cell fans.”

The first 'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell' game was released in 2002.

The last game in the series was 2013's 'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Blacklist'.

'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Firewall' starts on BBC Radio 4 on December 2.