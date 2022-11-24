'Valorant' looks set to come to the PlayStation and Xbox.

New job listings from Riot Games let slip that they are looking for a team to help port the free-to-play first-person tactical hero shooter to consoles.

The roles are Game Design Manager and Senior Game Designer, with the aim of developing "a vision for combat in 'Valorant' on consoles."

Riot Games typically makes its games for mobile and PC.

Back in 2020, 'Valorant' developers said they were "definitely prototyping" a console version of the game.

Anna Donlon, Executive Producer of 'Valorant', told GameSpot: "We are definitely prototyping that right now. But there's a way to play this game and there's a way to experience this game that we're not entirely sure translates completely to console play."

Donlon says Riot Games were worried about players feeling like anyone has an unfair advantage based on the platform they're playing on, and so they were working on making sure a console version of the game captures the same "experience" for all players.

She added: "If we feel like we can deliver this experience on those platforms, we absolutely will. But we really want 'Valorant' to stand for a certain type of gameplay and a certain type of experience."

The producer insisted that if Riot feels it needs to "comprise" on any part of the 'Valorant' experience to make it work on consoles, they won't release the port.

Donlon explained: "It's not a no, for sure. But it definitely wasn't the focus out of the gate. If we were to do it, it'll definitely be delayed."