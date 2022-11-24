Jessie J "still hurts", a year after suffering a miscarriage.

The 34-year-old singer revealed last year she had lost a baby and she has reflected on the positives she has taken in the 12 months since the tragedy, while praising those who have experienced multiple losses.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "A year ago today I was told my baby no longer had a heartbeat.

"Although I can tell the story now without crying, have and still am discovering all the positives that experience gave me.

"Strength.

"Wisdom.

"Empathy.

"Gratitude.

"It still hurts and all day I have just been thinking about all the women and men and families who have been through this numerous times and how incredibly strong they are.

"Time helps but it never truly fades."

The 'Price Tag' hitmaker then shared her support for others coming to terms with a miscarriage.

She wrote: "Sending love and strength to anyone's heart that has or is experiencing this right now."

She completed her post - which was soundtracked by her own song 'Four Letter Word' - with a message direct to her child.

She added: "And to my little angel baby. I feel you everywhere. Especially today."

Jessie previously explained she shared details of her miscarriage online shortly before a gig in Los Angeles because she felt so alone.

She said: "I posted it because I didn't have anyone to break on ... I didn't have anyone to fall apart on, and that's what I needed, that's what I wanted.

"I was by myself, I had no one advising me, my mum and my sister weren’t there to go, 'No, don’t share this with the world, make it real for you first'.

"The hardest part for me wasn’t doing the show, the show was actually kind of a weird trippy dream, and I was actually grateful that I wasn’t by myself, and loads of people that I loved turned up."